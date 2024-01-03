Wednesday's MAC schedule includes the Ohio Bobcats (3-5) against the Akron Zips (3-5) at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Ohio vs. Akron Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ohio Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaya McClure: 14.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Kennedi Watkins: 10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Madi Mace: 5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Aylasia Fantrov: 6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Bailey Tabeling: 7 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Akron Players to Watch

Reagan Bass: 21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

21.1 PTS, 11.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Morgan Haney: 9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Lanae Riley: 9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Zakia Rasheed: 7.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Alexus Mobley: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.