The Ohio Bobcats (3-7) face the Akron Zips (5-5) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET in MAC action.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio vs. Akron Scoring Comparison

The Zips score an average of 65.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 73.5 the Bobcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.5 points, Akron is 2-1.

Ohio's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 65.6 points.

The 62.5 points per game the Bobcats put up are the same as the Zips give up.

Ohio is 3-2 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Akron is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 62.5 points.

The Bobcats shoot 37.4% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Zips concede defensively.

Ohio Leaders

Jaya McClure: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Kennedi Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Bailey Tabeling: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.5 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33)

7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.5 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33) Madi Mace: 4.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

4.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Aylasia Fantrov: 5.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

