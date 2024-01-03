How to Watch the Ohio vs. Akron Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Ohio Bobcats (3-7) face the Akron Zips (5-5) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET in MAC action.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other MAC Games
Ohio vs. Akron Scoring Comparison
- The Zips score an average of 65.6 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 73.5 the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 73.5 points, Akron is 2-1.
- Ohio's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 65.6 points.
- The 62.5 points per game the Bobcats put up are the same as the Zips give up.
- Ohio is 3-2 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
- Akron is 3-1 when allowing fewer than 62.5 points.
- The Bobcats shoot 37.4% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Zips concede defensively.
Ohio Leaders
- Jaya McClure: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)
- Kennedi Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Bailey Tabeling: 7.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 56.5 FG%, 51.5 3PT% (17-for-33)
- Madi Mace: 4.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)
- Aylasia Fantrov: 5.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ohio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Indiana State
|W 65-62
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/21/2023
|@ Butler
|L 69-49
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Bellarmine
|L 70-66
|Knights Hall
|1/3/2024
|Akron
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|1/6/2024
|@ Kent State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|1/10/2024
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.