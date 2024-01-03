Wednesday's contest between the Toledo Rockets (7-3) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-8) squaring off at Millett Hall has a projected final score of 72-53 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Toledo, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on January 3.

The Rockets' most recent outing on Saturday ended in a 94-52 win against Hillsdale.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 72, Miami (OH) 53

Toledo Schedule Analysis

The Rockets notched their signature win of the season on December 6 by securing a 69-46 victory over the Michigan Wolverines, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

Toledo has two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the RedHawks have five losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Toledo 2023-24 Best Wins

69-46 at home over Michigan (No. 38) on December 6

60-49 on the road over JMU (No. 105) on November 8

74-73 over SMU (No. 109) on November 24

73-58 over North Dakota State (No. 141) on November 25

78-65 on the road over Oakland (No. 270) on December 17

Toledo Leaders

Sophia Wiard: 14.3 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

14.3 PTS, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Khera Goss: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

6.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Jessica Cook: 6.2 PTS, 48.2 FG%

Toledo Performance Insights

The Rockets outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game (posting 68.8 points per game, 136th in college basketball, and allowing 61.0 per outing, 112th in college basketball) and have a +78 scoring differential.

In 2023-24 the Rockets are scoring 8.7 more points per game at home (72.0) than on the road (63.3).

At home, Toledo allows 51.0 points per game. On the road, it gives up 68.8.

