The Miami (OH) RedHawks (2-8) face the Toledo Rockets (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday in MAC play.

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison

The Rockets average just 1.1 fewer points per game (68.8) than the RedHawks allow (69.9).

Toledo is 4-1 when it scores more than 69.9 points.

Miami (OH) has a 2-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.8 points.

The 53.1 points per game the RedHawks put up are 7.9 fewer points than the Rockets give up (61).

Miami (OH) has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 61 points.

When Toledo allows fewer than 53.1 points, it is 4-0.

The RedHawks are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.5% higher than the Rockets allow to opponents (39.3%).

The Rockets shoot 41.4% from the field, just 1.2 lower than the RedHawks concede.

Toledo Leaders

Sophia Wiard: 14.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

14.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

15.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Khera Goss: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.7 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)

6.2 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23) Jessica Cook: 6.2 PTS, 48.2 FG%

