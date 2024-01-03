Wednesday's game that pits the Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) versus the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a projected final score of 73-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Villanova, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on January 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs. Villanova Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Villanova Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 73, Xavier 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Villanova

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-5.0)

Villanova (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Both Villanova and Xavier are 6-5-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Wildcats have a 4-7-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Musketeers have a record of 5-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Villanova has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the past 10 games. Xavier has gone 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big East Predictions

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers are outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game, with a +75 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.3 points per game (179th in college basketball) and give up 69.5 per contest (138th in college basketball).

Xavier prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It grabs 40.3 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.4.

Xavier knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.9 on average.

Xavier forces 11.8 turnovers per game (203rd in college basketball) while committing 12.4 (237th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.