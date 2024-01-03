The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Villanova Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers are shooting 44.6% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 40.2% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Xavier is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 181st.
  • The Musketeers put up 11.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (63.5).
  • Xavier has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than on the road (80.5) last season.
  • At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).
  • At home, Xavier drained 7.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than away (40.5%) too.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's L 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall W 74-54 Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/10/2024 UConn - Cintas Center
1/13/2024 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

