Xavier vs. Villanova: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Villanova vs. Xavier matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Xavier vs. Villanova Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Xavier vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Villanova Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
Xavier vs. Villanova Betting Trends
- Xavier has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Musketeers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
- Villanova is 8-5-0 ATS this season.
- Wildcats games have hit the over five out of 13 times this season.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +14000
- The Musketeers have had the 10th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +4500 at the start of the season to +14000.
- Xavier has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
