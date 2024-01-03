The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will look to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. This matchup is at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Villanova vs. Xavier matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Villanova Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Villanova Moneyline Xavier Moneyline

Xavier vs. Villanova Betting Trends

Xavier has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Musketeers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.

Villanova is 8-5-0 ATS this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over five out of 13 times this season.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +14000

+14000 The Musketeers have had the 10th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +4500 at the start of the season to +14000.

Xavier has a 0.7% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

