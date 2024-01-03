The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has a point total of 140.5.

Xavier vs. Villanova Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Venue: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Villanova -6.5 140.5

Musketeers Betting Records & Stats

Xavier's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 140.5 points in seven of 11 outings.

Xavier's contests this season have a 144.8-point average over/under, 4.3 more points than this game's total.

Xavier has gone 6-5-0 ATS this season.

Both Villanova and Xavier have covered the spread 54.5% of the time this season, resulting in a 6-5-0 ATS record for the Wildcats and a 6-5-0 tally for the Musketeers.

Xavier vs. Villanova Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 5 45.5% 73.6 148.9 63.5 133 136.4 Xavier 7 63.6% 75.3 148.9 69.5 133 149.3

Additional Xavier Insights & Trends

The Wildcats had nine wins in 19 games against the spread last year in Big East games.

The Musketeers score an average of 75.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than the 63.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.5 points, Xavier is 5-5 against the spread and 7-5 overall.

Xavier vs. Villanova Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 6-5-0 3-4 4-7-0 Xavier 6-5-0 2-0 5-6-0

Xavier vs. Villanova Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova Xavier 10-4 Home Record 15-2 5-9 Away Record 7-4 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

