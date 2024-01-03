Wednesday's contest features the Youngstown State Penguins (5-9) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-6) matching up at Beeghly Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 67-65 victory for Youngstown State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on January 3.

The Penguins came out on top in their most recent matchup 58-56 against IUPUI on Sunday.

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 67, Oakland 65

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

When the Penguins defeated the Akron Zips, who are ranked No. 222 in our computer rankings, on December 6 by a score of 53-52, it was their best victory of the year so far.

Youngstown State has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (six).

Youngstown State 2023-24 Best Wins

53-52 at home over Akron (No. 222) on December 6

55-41 at home over Xavier (No. 307) on November 8

58-56 at home over IUPUI (No. 325) on December 31

69-32 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 360) on December 9

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 12 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 64.4 FG%

12 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 64.4 FG% Dena Jarrells: 10.1 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (27-for-77)

10.1 PTS, 38 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (27-for-77) Malia Magestro: 7.6 PTS, 28.7 FG%, 23 3PT% (14-for-61)

7.6 PTS, 28.7 FG%, 23 3PT% (14-for-61) Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

8.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Paige Shy: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins have a -12 scoring differential, putting up 58 points per game (304th in college basketball) and giving up 58.9 (80th in college basketball).

Youngstown State's offense has been more effective in Horizon games this year, tallying 59.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 58 PPG.

The Penguins are scoring 59.1 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.3 more points than they're averaging in road games (54.8).

At home, Youngstown State is ceding 6.4 fewer points per game (55.1) than away from home (61.5).

