The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-6) will hope to break a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Youngstown State Penguins (5-9) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Beeghly Center, airing at 6:30 PM ET.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

The Golden Grizzlies' 76.7 points per game are 17.8 more points than the 58.9 the Penguins give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.9 points, Oakland is 5-4.

Youngstown State has a 5-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.7 points.

The Penguins score 58.0 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 72.2 the Golden Grizzlies allow.

Oakland is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 58.0 points.

The Penguins are making 39.2% of their shots from the field, 5.0% lower than the Golden Grizzlies allow to opponents (44.2%).

The Golden Grizzlies shoot 39.4% from the field, just 1.1% higher than the Penguins concede.

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 12.0 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 64.4 FG%

12.0 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 64.4 FG% Dena Jarrells: 10.1 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (27-for-77)

10.1 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (27-for-77) Malia Magestro: 7.6 PTS, 28.7 FG%, 23.0 3PT% (14-for-61)

7.6 PTS, 28.7 FG%, 23.0 3PT% (14-for-61) Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

8.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Paige Shy: 7.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (15-for-58)

Youngstown State Schedule