The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Adam Fantilli, take the ice Thursday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Fantilli are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Adam Fantilli vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli has averaged 15:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -13).

In 10 of 39 games this season, Fantilli has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Fantilli has a point in 19 games this year (out of 39), including multiple points three times.

Fantilli has an assist in 12 of 39 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Fantilli's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

There is a 27.8% chance of Fantilli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 39 Games 2 23 Points 1 11 Goals 0 12 Assists 1

