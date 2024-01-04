Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Prop bets for DeBrincat are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Alex DeBrincat vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

DeBrincat Season Stats Insights

DeBrincat's plus-minus this season, in 18:13 per game on the ice, is 0.

In 12 of 38 games this season, DeBrincat has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 23 of 38 games this season, DeBrincat has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

In 18 of 38 games this year, DeBrincat has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

DeBrincat's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of DeBrincat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

DeBrincat Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.

The team's goal differential (+35) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 38 Games 2 38 Points 2 17 Goals 1 21 Assists 1

