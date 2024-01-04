Christopher Eubanks plays Botic Van de Zandschulp to begin play in the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand (in the round of 32). In his previous tournament (the Rolex Paris Masters), he was eliminated by Tallon Griekspoor in the round of 64. Eubanks is +2000 to win it all at ASB Tennis Centre.

Eubanks at the 2024 ASB Classic

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: ASB Tennis Centre

ASB Tennis Centre Location: Auckland, New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand Court Surface: Hard

Eubanks' Next Match

Eubanks will get started at the ASB Classic by meeting Van de Zandschulp in the round of 32 on Sunday, January 7 (at 8:40 PM ET).

Eubanks Stats

In his last tournament, the Rolex Paris Masters, Eubanks was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 23-ranked Griekspoor, 7-6, 3-6, 4-6.

Eubanks has won one of his 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 30-21.

Eubanks has a match record of 16-16 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Eubanks has played 29.2 games per match in his 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In his 32 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Eubanks has averaged 27.7 games.

Over the past 12 months, Eubanks has been victorious in 15.2% of his return games and 83.8% of his service games.

On hard courts over the past year, Eubanks has claimed 14.3% of his return games and 82.3% of his service games.

