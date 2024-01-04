Thursday's game features the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) and the Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) matching up at Wright State University Nutter Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 80-77 victory for Wright State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

There is no line set for the game.

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 80, Cleveland State 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Cleveland State vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-2.8)

Wright State (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Wright State is 4-8-0 against the spread this season compared to Cleveland State's 9-5-0 ATS record. The Raiders are 9-3-0 and the Vikings are 7-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. In the last 10 games, Wright State has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall. Cleveland State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings put up 76.7 points per game (145th in college basketball) while giving up 70.1 per contest (153rd in college basketball). They have a +99 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Cleveland State loses the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It records 36.5 rebounds per game, 186th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.8.

Cleveland State makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.3. It shoots 37.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.8%.

Cleveland State has committed 11.3 turnovers per game (137th in college basketball), 3.7 fewer than the 15 it forces (28th in college basketball).

