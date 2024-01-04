The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

TV: ESPN

Cleveland State Stats Insights

The Vikings have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points fewer than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Raiders have averaged.

This season, Cleveland State has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.4% from the field.

The Vikings are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 250th.

The Vikings' 76.7 points per game are only 2.9 fewer points than the 79.6 the Raiders give up.

Cleveland State is 5-0 when it scores more than 79.6 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Cleveland State scores 80.9 points per game. On the road, it averages 72.

In 2023-24 the Vikings are giving up 13.4 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (77.3).

At home, Cleveland State knocks down 7.3 triples per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages away (7.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (38.4%) than away (36.9%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule