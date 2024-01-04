The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cleveland State Stats Insights

  • The Vikings have shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points fewer than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Raiders have averaged.
  • This season, Cleveland State has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.4% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Raiders sit at 250th.
  • The Vikings' 76.7 points per game are only 2.9 fewer points than the 79.6 the Raiders give up.
  • Cleveland State is 5-0 when it scores more than 79.6 points.

Cleveland State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Cleveland State scores 80.9 points per game. On the road, it averages 72.
  • In 2023-24 the Vikings are giving up 13.4 fewer points per game at home (63.9) than on the road (77.3).
  • At home, Cleveland State knocks down 7.3 triples per game, 0.1 fewer than it averages away (7.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is higher at home (38.4%) than away (36.9%).

Cleveland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Western Michigan W 90-77 Wolstein Center
12/28/2023 Oakland W 75-67 Wolstein Center
12/31/2023 @ IUPUI W 86-77 Indiana Farmers Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Wright State - Wright State University Nutter Center
1/7/2024 Northern Kentucky - Wolstein Center
1/12/2024 @ Milwaukee - UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

