Cleveland State vs. Wright State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) will try to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. The contest airs on ESPN2.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wright State vs. Cleveland State matchup.
Cleveland State vs. Wright State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Cleveland State vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wright State Moneyline
|Cleveland State Moneyline
Cleveland State vs. Wright State Betting Trends
- Cleveland State has covered eight times in 14 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Vikings are 4-0 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Wright State has compiled a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Raiders' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
