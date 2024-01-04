The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) will try to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. The contest airs on ESPN2.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wright State vs. Cleveland State matchup.

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline Cleveland State Moneyline

Cleveland State vs. Wright State Betting Trends

Cleveland State has covered eight times in 14 matchups with a spread this year.

The Vikings are 4-0 ATS this season when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Wright State has compiled a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Raiders' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.