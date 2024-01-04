The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cole Sillinger light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sillinger stats and insights

In four of 34 games this season, Sillinger has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In two games versus the Flyers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Sillinger has zero points on the power play.

Sillinger's shooting percentage is 6.6%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sillinger recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 15:43 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:46 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 15:16 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:21 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:00 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 15:47 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:50 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:41 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.