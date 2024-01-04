Will Damon Severson Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 4?
In the upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Damon Severson to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Severson stats and insights
- In three of 24 games this season, Severson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken zero shots in two games against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 13.8% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Severson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|21:09
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|20:09
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|23:42
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|23:03
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:17
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|25:11
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|2
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|22:02
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|25:57
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.