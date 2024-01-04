Should you bet on Daniel Sprong to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Daniel Sprong score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sprong stats and insights

  • Sprong has scored in 10 of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.
  • Sprong has picked up two goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Sprong's shooting percentage is 11.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have given up 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sprong recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Sharks 2 1 1 11:59 Away W 5-3
12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:46 Home L 5-3
12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:02 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:21 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 8:09 Away L 3-2
12/22/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 9:31 Home W 7-6 SO
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:20 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:28 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:32 Home L 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.