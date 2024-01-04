David Perron will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings face off on Thursday at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Perron available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

David Perron vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Perron Season Stats Insights

Perron's plus-minus this season, in 12:23 per game on the ice, is -8.

Perron has scored a goal in a game seven times this season over 32 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Perron has a point in 11 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In six of 32 games this year, Perron has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Perron goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Perron has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Perron Stats vs. the Kings

On defense, the Kings are the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 80 total goals (2.4 per game).

The team's +35 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 32 Games 2 16 Points 5 9 Goals 2 7 Assists 3

