The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

  • In seven of 33 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • On the power play, Voronkov has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • Voronkov averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.9%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 103 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Bruins 1 0 1 11:52 Home L 4-1
12/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:24 Away L 3-2 OT
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:10 Home W 6-5 OT
12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-3 OT
12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 4-1
12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:34 Home L 3-2 OT
12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:37 Away W 9-4
12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:42 Home L 6-3
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:45 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

