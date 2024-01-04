Dmitri Voronkov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Does a bet on Voronkov intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Dmitri Voronkov vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Voronkov Season Stats Insights

Voronkov has averaged 13:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

Voronkov has a goal in seven games this year through 33 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 19 of 33 games this season, Voronkov has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In 12 of 33 games this year, Voronkov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Voronkov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 27.8% chance of Voronkov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Voronkov Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 33 Games 1 20 Points 0 7 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

