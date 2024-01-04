Can we expect Dylan Larkin finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Dylan Larkin score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Larkin stats and insights

In 12 of 32 games this season, Larkin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Larkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 20:17 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 20:03 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 1 1 0 22:22 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 20:21 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:44 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 21:38 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 18:37 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Home L 4-3 12/9/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:26 Home L 5-1 12/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:10 Home L 6-5 OT

Red Wings vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

