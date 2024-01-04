Dylan Larkin will be in action when the Detroit Red Wings and Los Angeles Kings play at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. If you'd like to wager on Larkin's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Dylan Larkin vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:46 per game on the ice, is -1.

In 12 of 32 games this year, Larkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Larkin has a point in 20 games this season (out of 32), including multiple points eight times.

Larkin has an assist in 14 of 32 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Larkin goes over his points over/under is 64.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Larkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Larkin Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +35.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 32 Games 2 31 Points 1 13 Goals 1 18 Assists 0

