The Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-5) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-19-8) at home on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH.

The Blue Jackets have scored 35 goals over their last 10 outings, while allowing 40 goals. A total of 22 power-play opportunities during that time have resulted in four power-play goals (18.2%). They are 3-4-3 over those contests.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will win the game in Thursday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Flyers 4, Blue Jackets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (-190)

Flyers (-190) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Flyers Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have earned a record of 3-8-11 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 12-19-8.

Columbus has earned 15 points (4-5-7) in its 16 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blue Jackets registered only one goal in four games and they lost every time.

When Columbus has scored two goals this season, they've earned five points (1-7-3 record).

The Blue Jackets have earned 27 points in their 22 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Columbus has recorded a single power-play goal in 12 games has a record of 8-1-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 3-4-3 (nine points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in 28 games. The Blue Jackets went 9-14-5 in those matchups (23 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.92 Goals Scored 3.08 16th 8th 2.78 Goals Allowed 3.67 30th 6th 32.6 Shots 29.2 25th 6th 28.9 Shots Allowed 34.2 30th 32nd 10.17% Power Play % 15.24% 25th 3rd 85.34% Penalty Kill % 80.56% 14th

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

