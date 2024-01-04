For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Jack Roslovic a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Roslovic stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Roslovic has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Roslovic has picked up two assists on the power play.

Roslovic's shooting percentage is 6.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Roslovic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 16:02 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 6-5 OT 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:29 Away L 5-4 OT 11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 2-1 11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:24 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.