Jack Roslovic and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. Looking to bet on Roslovic's props? Here is some information to help you.

Jack Roslovic vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Roslovic Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Roslovic has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 15:27 on the ice per game.

In two of 17 games this season, Roslovic has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Roslovic has registered a point in a game six times this year out of 17 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Roslovic has an assist in five of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Roslovic hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Roslovic going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Roslovic Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 17 Games 5 8 Points 1 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

