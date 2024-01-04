Can we count on Jake Walman scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jake Walman score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Walman stats and insights

  • In eight of 35 games this season, Walman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Kings yet this season.
  • On the power play, Walman has accumulated one goal and three assists.
  • He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 14.5% of them.

Kings defensive stats

  • On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by allowing 80 total goals (2.4 per game).
  • So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Walman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 20:31 Away W 5-3
12/31/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 16:51 Home L 5-3
12/29/2023 Predators 3 2 1 19:31 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:42 Away L 6-3
12/23/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 3-2
12/20/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 5-2
12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:10 Home L 4-3
12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 1-0
12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 2-1
12/12/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:50 Away W 6-4

Red Wings vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

