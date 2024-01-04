The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Johnny Gaudreau, take the ice Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Gaudreau's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau has averaged 18:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -18).

Gaudreau has a goal in seven of 39 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Gaudreau has a point in 17 games this year (out of 39), including multiple points six times.

In 14 of 39 games this season, Gaudreau has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Gaudreau's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 103 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 39 Games 6 25 Points 6 7 Goals 1 18 Assists 5

