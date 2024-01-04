Will Justin Holl Score a Goal Against the Kings on January 4?
Can we count on Justin Holl scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Justin Holl score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2700 (Bet $10 to win $270.00 if he scores a goal)
Holl stats and insights
- Holl is yet to score through 26 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
- Holl has no points on the power play.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the least in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Holl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|11:46
|Away
|W 5-3
|12/27/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/22/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:45
|Home
|W 7-6 SO
|12/18/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/14/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:37
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/7/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:39
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/2/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/29/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|L 3-2
Red Wings vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
