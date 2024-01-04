On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets clash with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Kent Johnson going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kent Johnson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In five of 23 games this season, Johnson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

Johnson has no points on the power play.

Johnson averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Bruins 1 1 0 15:04 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:57 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 14:15 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 14:59 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:54 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 3 2 1 14:23 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:55 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

