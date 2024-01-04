Red Wings vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 4
The Los Angeles Kings (20-9-5, on a three-game losing streak) host the Detroit Red Wings (18-16-4) at Crypto.com Arena. The matchup on Thursday, January 4 begins at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW.
Over the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have a record of 3-7-0. They have totaled 30 goals, while allowing their opponents to score 37. They have gone on the power play 35 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (20.0% of opportunities).
Red Wings vs. Kings Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final tally of Kings 4, Red Wings 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-190)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings have a 4-4-8 record in overtime games this season and an 18-16-4 overall record.
- In the 16 games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 14 points.
- This season the Red Wings scored just one goal in four games and they lost every time.
- Detroit has one point (0-4-1) in five games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Red Wings have scored at least three goals in 27 games, earning 39 points from those contests.
- Detroit has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games this season and has recorded 10 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 8-4-2 (18 points).
- The Red Wings' opponents have had more shots in 22 games. The Red Wings went 10-10-2 in those contests (22 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|10th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|3.58
|4th
|1st
|2.35
|Goals Allowed
|3.45
|25th
|3rd
|33.9
|Shots
|29.9
|22nd
|2nd
|26.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|24th
|20th
|18.8%
|Power Play %
|22.22%
|12th
|1st
|87.04%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.77%
|13th
Red Wings vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
