The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Kirill Marchenko, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. Prop bets for Marchenko are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +325)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

Marchenko has averaged 15:44 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Marchenko has scored a goal in 11 of 37 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchenko has a point in 16 of 37 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In seven of 37 games this season, Marchenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Marchenko goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 23.5% of Marchenko going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 37 Games 4 21 Points 3 13 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

