Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Crypto.com Arena. If you're thinking about a bet on Raymond against the Kings, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lucas Raymond vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raymond Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Raymond has averaged 17:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -10.

Raymond has a goal in 11 of 38 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 21 of 38 games this year, Raymond has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Raymond has an assist in 14 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

Raymond's implied probability to go over his point total is 45.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Raymond going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raymond Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 80 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +35.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 38 Games 2 31 Points 1 11 Goals 0 20 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.