Marion County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Marion County, Ohio today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion Harding at Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Marion, OH
- Conference: Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.