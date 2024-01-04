Will Moritz Seider find the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Moritz Seider score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Seider stats and insights

Seider has scored in five of 38 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also nine assists.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 7.5% of them.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Seider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 24:18 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:51 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 0 0 0 25:05 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 0 1 23:55 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 26:28 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:49 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 17:27 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:58 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 2-1

Red Wings vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

