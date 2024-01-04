The Denver Nuggets (24-11) aim to build on a five-game road winning streak when they visit the Golden State Warriors (16-17) on January 4, 2024.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 49% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Warriors allow to opponents.

Denver has a 21-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Nuggets are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at second.

The Nuggets score 115.1 points per game, only 1.2 fewer points than the 116.3 the Warriors give up.

When Denver scores more than 116.3 points, it is 14-3.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors' 46.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have given up to their opponents (45.9%).

Golden State is 13-4 when it shoots higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Warriors are the top rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 11th.

The Warriors put up an average of 116.9 points per game, 7.1 more points than the 109.8 the Nuggets give up.

Golden State is 14-11 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets average 119.9 points per game in home games, compared to 110.6 points per game in road games, a difference of 9.3 points per contest.

Defensively Denver has played better at home this year, giving up 109.7 points per game, compared to 109.8 away from home.

In home games, the Nuggets are draining 2.2 more threes per game (13.2) than in road games (11). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (39.4%) compared to on the road (36.1%).

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

At home the Warriors average 115.8 points per game, 2.5 less than on the road (118.3). Defensively they allow 115.8 points per game at home, 1.1 less than away (116.9).

The Warriors collect 0.9 more assists per game at home (28.4) than away (27.5).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Knee Reggie Jackson Questionable Calf

Warriors Injuries