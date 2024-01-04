For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Detroit Red Wings and the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Patrick Kane a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Patrick Kane score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Kane stats and insights

In five of 14 games this season, Kane has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

On the power play, Kane has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On defense, the Kings have been the stingiest squad in the league by giving up 80 total goals (2.4 per game).

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Kane recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Sharks 0 0 0 15:40 Away W 5-3 12/31/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 5-3 12/29/2023 Predators 2 0 2 17:07 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:32 Away L 6-3 12/23/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:44 Away L 3-2 12/22/2023 Flyers 3 2 1 20:19 Home W 7-6 SO 12/20/2023 Jets 2 1 1 17:58 Away L 5-2 12/18/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 19:30 Home L 4-3 12/16/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:04 Away L 1-0 12/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:11 Home L 2-1

Red Wings vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.