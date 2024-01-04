Patrick Kane will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Detroit Red Wings face the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Prop bets for Kane in that upcoming Red Wings-Kings matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Patrick Kane vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Kane Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Kane has averaged 18:50 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Kane has scored a goal in five of 14 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kane has a point in eight games this year (out of 14), including multiple points four times.

Kane has had an assist in a game five times this year over 14 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Kane hits the over on his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 80 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's +35 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 14 Games 3 13 Points 0 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

