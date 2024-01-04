Currently, the Detroit Red Wings (18-16-4) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Los Angeles Kings (20-9-5) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, January 4 at 10:30 PM ET.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Ville Husso G Out Lower Body Klim Kostin C Out Upper Body

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Pheonix Copley G Out Undisclosed Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Back

Red Wings vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

With 136 goals (3.6 per game), the Red Wings have the NHL's third-best offense.

Detroit's total of 131 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 27th in the league.

They have the 15th-ranked goal differential in the league at +5.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 115 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Its +35 goal differential is the second-best in the league.

Red Wings vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-190) Red Wings (+155) 6

