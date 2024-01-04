Thursday's contest features the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) and the Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) matching up at Wright State University Nutter Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 80-77 victory for Wright State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

The game has no line set.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Fairborn, Ohio

Fairborn, Ohio Venue: Wright State University Nutter Center

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wright State 80, Cleveland State 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Wright State vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wright State (-2.8)

Wright State (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 156.3

Wright State's record against the spread so far this season is 4-8-0, and Cleveland State's is 9-5-0. A total of nine out of the Raiders' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Vikings' games have gone over. Over the last 10 games, Wright State is 4-6 against the spread and 4-6 overall while Cleveland State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +54 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.5 points per game (31st in college basketball) and give up 79.6 per outing (341st in college basketball).

Wright State grabs 34.5 rebounds per game (270th in college basketball) while conceding 31.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.6 boards per game.

Wright State connects on 6.1 three-pointers per game (298th in college basketball) while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc (81st in college basketball). It is making 2.3 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 8.4 per game while shooting 35.3%.

The Raiders average 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (25th in college basketball), and give up 100.0 points per 100 possessions (343rd in college basketball).

Wright State forces 11.6 turnovers per game (221st in college basketball) while committing 11.4 (147th in college basketball play).

