The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Wright State Stats Insights

This season, the Raiders have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Vikings' opponents have knocked down.

Wright State is 6-7 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Raiders are the 268th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings rank 182nd.

The Raiders average 83.5 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 70.1 the Vikings give up.

Wright State has a 6-8 record when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wright State Home & Away Comparison

In home games, Wright State is scoring 11.7 more points per game (89.7) than it is in road games (78.0).

In 2023-24, the Raiders are surrendering 73.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 91.0.

Wright State is averaging 5.3 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 10.2% points worse than it is averaging in road games (7.0, 42.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wright State Upcoming Schedule