The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games

Wright State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Raiders have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Vikings' opponents have knocked down.
  • Wright State is 6-7 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Raiders are the 268th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings rank 182nd.
  • The Raiders average 83.5 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 70.1 the Vikings give up.
  • Wright State has a 6-8 record when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Wright State Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, Wright State is scoring 11.7 more points per game (89.7) than it is in road games (78.0).
  • In 2023-24, the Raiders are surrendering 73.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 91.0.
  • Wright State is averaging 5.3 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 10.2% points worse than it is averaging in road games (7.0, 42.2%).

Wright State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Muskingum W 101-54 Wright State University Nutter Center
12/29/2023 @ Green Bay L 88-77 Resch Center
12/31/2023 @ Milwaukee L 91-83 UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
1/4/2024 Cleveland State - Wright State University Nutter Center
1/6/2024 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
1/10/2024 @ Robert Morris - UPMC Events Center

