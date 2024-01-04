How to Watch Wright State vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) will try to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Wright State vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Wright State Stats Insights
- This season, the Raiders have a 52.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.1% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Vikings' opponents have knocked down.
- Wright State is 6-7 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Raiders are the 268th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings rank 182nd.
- The Raiders average 83.5 points per game, 13.4 more points than the 70.1 the Vikings give up.
- Wright State has a 6-8 record when scoring more than 70.1 points.
Wright State Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, Wright State is scoring 11.7 more points per game (89.7) than it is in road games (78.0).
- In 2023-24, the Raiders are surrendering 73.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are allowing 91.0.
- Wright State is averaging 5.3 threes per game with a 32.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 10.2% points worse than it is averaging in road games (7.0, 42.2%).
Wright State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Muskingum
|W 101-54
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Green Bay
|L 88-77
|Resch Center
|12/31/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|L 91-83
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|1/4/2024
|Cleveland State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
