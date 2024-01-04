The Cleveland State Vikings (10-5, 3-1 Horizon League) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Wright State Raiders (6-8, 1-2 Horizon League) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Wright State University Nutter Center. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Wright State vs. Cleveland State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wright State Moneyline Cleveland State Moneyline

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends

Wright State is 5-8-0 ATS this season.

Raiders games have hit the over 10 out of 13 times this season.

Cleveland State has covered eight times in 14 chances against the spread this year.

Vikings games have gone over the point total seven out of 14 times this year.

