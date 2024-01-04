The Wright State Raiders (5-6, 1-0 Horizon League) face the Cleveland State Vikings (8-5, 1-1 Horizon League) in a matchup of Horizon League squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game will be available on ESPN2.

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Game Information

Wright State Players to Watch

  • Trey Calvin: 21.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tanner Holden: 15.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brandon Noel: 13.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
  • AJ Braun: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Alex Huibregste: 8.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Cleveland State Players to Watch

  • Tristan Enaruna: 18.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Tujautae Williams: 12.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Drew Lowder: 13.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tevin Smith: 7.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dylan Arnett: 4.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

Wright State vs. Cleveland State Stat Comparison

Wright State Rank Wright State AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank
44th 82.5 Points Scored 76.2 152nd
343rd 80.2 Points Allowed 69.8 153rd
257th 34.6 Rebounds 36.6 187th
230th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 12.8 13th
323rd 5.6 3pt Made 7 227th
184th 13.5 Assists 11.5 307th
221st 12.3 Turnovers 11.1 118th

