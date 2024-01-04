For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Yegor Chinakhov a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov stats and insights

In nine of 28 games this season, Chinakhov has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Chinakhov has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 19.6% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Chinakhov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 11:23 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 16:05 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 16:37 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:58 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 19:15 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 15:30 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:20 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:21 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:44 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

