Yegor Chinakhov will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers meet on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Chinakhov in the Blue Jackets-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Yegor Chinakhov vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Chinakhov Season Stats Insights

Chinakhov's plus-minus this season, in 14:29 per game on the ice, is -3.

Chinakhov has scored a goal in nine of 28 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 28 games this year, Chinakhov has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Chinakhov has an assist in six of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Chinakhov goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 26.7% chance of Chinakhov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Chinakhov Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 28 Games 3 17 Points 1 10 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

