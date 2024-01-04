Thursday's game between the Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) and Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) going head to head at Truist Arena has a projected final score of 73-71 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Youngstown State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on January 4.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Highland Heights, Kentucky

Highland Heights, Kentucky Venue: Truist Arena

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 73, Northern Kentucky 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Youngstown State (-1.5)

Youngstown State (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Northern Kentucky's record against the spread so far this season is 6-5-0, while Youngstown State's is 6-4-0. The Norse have hit the over in seven games, while Penguins games have gone over five times. Northern Kentucky is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 games, while Youngstown State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins outscore opponents by 12.1 points per game (posting 81.5 points per game, 51st in college basketball, and allowing 69.4 per contest, 136th in college basketball) and have a +170 scoring differential.

Youngstown State records 40.8 rebounds per game (40th in college basketball) while conceding 33.7 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.1 boards per game.

Youngstown State hits 9.0 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball) at a 33.6% rate (183rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 per game its opponents make, at a 33.0% rate.

Youngstown State forces 11.4 turnovers per game (241st in college basketball) while committing 10.5 (71st in college basketball).

