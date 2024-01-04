The Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) will visit the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) after winning three straight road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

  • The Penguins are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 44.8% the Norse's opponents have shot this season.
  • Youngstown State has put together a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.8% from the field.
  • The Penguins are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Norse sit at 233rd.
  • The Penguins' 81.5 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 71.1 the Norse allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.1 points, Youngstown State is 9-1.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Youngstown State scores 90.9 points per game. On the road, it scores 69.
  • The Penguins are giving up fewer points at home (66.6 per game) than away (73).
  • At home, Youngstown State knocks down 9.6 trifectas per game, 1.4 more than it averages on the road (8.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35%) than away (31.6%).

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Westminster (PA) W 117-45 Beeghly Center
12/21/2023 Navy W 75-65 Beeghly Center
12/31/2023 Oakland L 88-81 Beeghly Center
1/4/2024 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena
1/7/2024 IUPUI - Beeghly Center
1/10/2024 Purdue Fort Wayne - Beeghly Center

