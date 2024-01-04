The Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) will visit the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) after winning three straight road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

The Penguins are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 44.8% the Norse's opponents have shot this season.

Youngstown State has put together a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.8% from the field.

The Penguins are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Norse sit at 233rd.

The Penguins' 81.5 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 71.1 the Norse allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.1 points, Youngstown State is 9-1.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Youngstown State scores 90.9 points per game. On the road, it scores 69.

The Penguins are giving up fewer points at home (66.6 per game) than away (73).

At home, Youngstown State knocks down 9.6 trifectas per game, 1.4 more than it averages on the road (8.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35%) than away (31.6%).

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule