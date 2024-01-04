How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) will visit the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) after winning three straight road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State Stats Insights
- The Penguins are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 44.8% the Norse's opponents have shot this season.
- Youngstown State has put together a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.8% from the field.
- The Penguins are the 40th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Norse sit at 233rd.
- The Penguins' 81.5 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 71.1 the Norse allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 71.1 points, Youngstown State is 9-1.
Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Youngstown State scores 90.9 points per game. On the road, it scores 69.
- The Penguins are giving up fewer points at home (66.6 per game) than away (73).
- At home, Youngstown State knocks down 9.6 trifectas per game, 1.4 more than it averages on the road (8.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35%) than away (31.6%).
Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Westminster (PA)
|W 117-45
|Beeghly Center
|12/21/2023
|Navy
|W 75-65
|Beeghly Center
|12/31/2023
|Oakland
|L 88-81
|Beeghly Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
|1/7/2024
|IUPUI
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/10/2024
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Beeghly Center
