The Youngstown State Penguins (10-4, 2-1 Horizon League) will visit the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League) after victories in three road games in a row. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky

Truist Arena in Highland Heights, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Kentucky Moneyline Youngstown State Moneyline

Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Betting Trends

Youngstown State has put together a 5-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

Northern Kentucky has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Norse's 12 games have gone over the point total.

