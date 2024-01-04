Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Horizon League schedule includes the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) versus the Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Damiree Burns: 11.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Rush: 13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brett Thompson: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Lovelace Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Sam Vinson: 13.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marques Warrick: 18.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Trey Robinson: 9.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Bradley: 8.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keeyan Itejere: 6.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
Youngstown State vs. Northern Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Northern Kentucky Rank
|Northern Kentucky AVG
|Youngstown State AVG
|Youngstown State Rank
|227th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|81.5
|52nd
|187th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|67.9
|108th
|328th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|42.1
|21st
|274th
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|62nd
|323rd
|5.6
|3pt Made
|8.8
|67th
|106th
|14.7
|Assists
|15.9
|63rd
|179th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.8
|93rd
